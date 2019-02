Applications are available on March 1 for the 2019 Anne McKee Artist’s Fund grants. Grant monies are generated by the Fund’s annual fine art auction which was held on February 13th with the donating artists receiving 50-percent of the proceeds from the sale of his or her work and the McKee Fund receiving the remainder to go toward grants to Florida Keys artists.

The McKee Fund awards grants each year in amounts of up to $2,000 to assist with project-based endeavors by individual visual, performance, and literary artists who live in Monroe County. Grant monies are intended to cover costs specific to the project for which they are proposed. Typically acceptable expenses include project materials, framing, publishing expenses and advertising. The Fund also designates grants to be awarded to students and young adults to assist in the development of their talents in the arts. Founded by longtime Key West resident and art patron, Anne McKee, the not-for-profit Fund has awarded nearly $300,000 in grants since its inception in 1994.

Applications and instructions will be available on March 1, 2018 at www.MckeeFund.org. Completed applications must be submitted no later than midnight EST on Saturday, March 31, 2018. Applicants will be notified within one month of the application deadline.