Key West Mayor Craig Cates is seeking interested members of the community for appointment to the Contractor’s Examining Board. The openings are for one roofer and two citizens at large.

Members of the board serve two year terms. Interested parties must either be residents of Key West or work or own a business licensed to operate within city limits.

For more information, contact Lissette Carey at 305-809-3844 or go to www.cityofkeywest-fl.gov.