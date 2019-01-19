Matecumbe Historical Trust Presents Dr. John Nordt: “History of the Seminole Wats and South Florida Through 19th Century Maps”

The Matecumbe Historical Trust free January presentation will be held on Monday, January 21st ~ 6:30 pm in Island Community Church, MM 83

“The History of the Seminole Wars and South Florida Through 19th Century Maps” by Dr. John Nordt

Dr. Nordt’s audio/visual presentation will be about the history of South Florida in the 19th century as illustrated by various maps of Florida.

It will include a discussion of hydrology and the Everglades and the study of where the body of water comes from, the changes that have occurred and what a unique ecology we have here in South Florida.

His lecture begins with an understanding of how maps have influenced our childhood and adulthood.

Dr. Nordt spent weekends in the late 1950’s and early 1960’s in Islamorada. His parents owned a Red Cross house in Islamorada. Maps line his office and home and books line his shelves.

Dr. Nordt is a board certified specialist in orthopedic surgery. He was a full time Instructor at the University of Miami and worked with the Miami Dolphins. He is an historian, active in the Historical Museum of Miami and the Map Fair. His practice includes the Keys. Dr. Nordt flies his own plane plane to Marathon to care for his patients there one day each month. He has an office in Coral Gables on Le Jeune Road.

The presentation is free and open to the public. For more information contact Barbara Edgar at 305-393-0940.