Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Key West Celebration

Mayor Teri Johnston and the Key West City Commission, during Tuesday’s regular meeting, proclaimed January 21st at Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

Today, “this nation, struggling with war, disparate treatment of its people and unequal representation, challenges our elected leaders on all levels to bring forward the realization of Dr. King’s dream unveiled fifty five years ago,” reads the proclamation, “to demand that they will work to make the dream a reality by putting the needs of the people first: Healthcare, housing and economic equality through job creation.”

The City of Key West invites the community to join in celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on Monday, January 21st from noon until 4 p.m. at Nelson English Park at 300 Catherine Street.

The family-oriented celebration will include food, bounce houses, inspiring speeches, and at 4 p.m. a parade in honor of the civil rights pioneer.

Rev. Dr. King was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964 for his work in the civil rights movement. He was assassinated in Memphis in 1968 for his dedication to this cause.

City offices will be closed on January 21st in honor of the national day of remembrance for Dr. King.