Key West The Newspaper

Be sure to watch the video above.

by Amber Nolan

Mark Rossi’s name will not be on the August 28 ballot for Mayor of Key West, the Supervisor of Elections, Joyce Griffin decided after a hearing on Wednesday, June 27.

Rossi failed to pay for the municipal election assessment by the qualifying deadline, however the website of the Supervisor of Elections mistakenly noted that he had qualified. Griffin filed for Declaratory Judgement for clarification on the Florida Statute 99.061 (7) (a), before deciding whether or not to include his name on the ballot.

The statute, revived by the Florida Supreme Court in 2016, allows a 48-hour cure period when a candidate’s check is returned by the bank. However, Rossi’s check for the “fee” was not returned. He simply did not pay it.

“The plain language of that section clearly only applies to a circumstance where a candidate’s check is returned by the bank,” Judge Koenig stated. “It does not apply to the municipal election assessment.”

“He was told that he needed a check and he did not come pay it. I have to follow Florida statute,” said Joyce Griffin.

It is unclear at this time if Rossi will challenge the decision.

