Marathon Airport Hosting Free 75th Anniversary Event

The Florida Keys Marathon International Airport is celebrating its 75th Anniversary with a free, family-friendly event on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The celebration will include more than 30 historical aircraft, about 12 antique cars, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office petting zoo animals, Irie Eats food vendor, music, video of historical Marathon airport photos, Body Language Studio dance routines, display booths and more.

The historical aircraft include: a 1931 Stearman Speedmail, a 1941 Waco, 1941 J3 Cub, a 1942 BEECH 18, a C45, a Republic Seabee, a 1942 Ryan PT22, a 1953 Cessna 195, a 1947 G73 Mallard, a Pipstrel Motor Glider, a 1946 Piper J3, a Kodiak 100, a North American T28B, a Citabria and a Rans RV8.

The Marathon Airport opened in 1943. It was built by the U.S. Navy as an auxiliary airfield for Naval Air Station Key West. It was deactivated as a military facility at the end of World War II and transferred to the Monroe County Board of County Commissioners for use as a civilian airport.

For most of its existence, the County owned-and-operated airport has been a general aviation facility. It also has had scheduled passenger airline service for more than 25 years in the past.

On April 20, 2016, for the first time in approximately three decades, U.S. Customs and Immigration service became available at the airport with the completion of a new 4,200-sq-ft permanent U.S.Customs and Border Protection facility located in the former commercial terminal.

Marathon Airport also served an important role during the Screwworm outbreak in 2016 and the response to Hurricane Irma in 2017.

The celebration will be held on the Marathon General Aviation ramp located at 9850 Overseas Highway in Marathon. Event parking is at the main terminal parking lot (with golf cart shuttles to the celebration) and along the airport access road.

For more information about the 75th Celebration, call 305-289-6060 go to www.monroecounty-fl.gov/marathonairport75th.