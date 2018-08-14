An argument over money led to a 37-year old man having his testicles sliced.

According to reports, on Friday, August 10, the Key West Police Department and Fire Rescue responded to an incident at Pines Park on South Roosevelt Blvd. where a man was screaming for help after being attacked with a knife.

A witness stated in reports that two men were arguing in a vehicle about money before the victim bowed his head and left the vehicle. He was lying in the grass when the suspect, identified as Rinardo Williams, 61, frantically searched the vehicle.

The victim told police that he and Williams were driving around when they began arguing over $200 that Williams claimed the victim had stolen. Williams then punched him twice in the face before taking out a pocket knife and cutting his testicles.

Police noted in the report that there were blood fingerprints in the car and blood on Williams’ fingers.

Williams was arrested and charged with aggravated battery (using a deadly weapon). The victim was taken to the emergency room and treated for his injuries.

Note: Information in the crime report is provided by area law enforcement. Please remember all suspects are innocent until proven guilty.