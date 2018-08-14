Man’s Testicles Sliced During Argument

Aug 142018
 

Rinardo Williams

An argument over money led to a 37-year old man having his testicles sliced.

According to reports, on Friday, August 10, the Key West Police Department and Fire Rescue responded to an incident at Pines Park on South Roosevelt Blvd. where a man was screaming for help after being attacked with a knife.

A witness stated in reports that two men were arguing in a vehicle about money before the victim bowed his head and left the vehicle. He was lying in the grass when the suspect, identified as Rinardo Williams, 61, frantically searched the vehicle.

The victim told police that he and Williams were driving around when they began arguing over $200 that Williams claimed the victim had stolen. Williams then punched him twice in the face before taking out a pocket knife and cutting his testicles.

Police noted in the report that there were blood fingerprints in the car and blood on Williams’ fingers.

Williams was arrested and charged with aggravated battery (using a deadly weapon). The victim was taken to the emergency room and treated for his injuries.

Note: Information in the crime report is provided by area law enforcement. Please remember all suspects are innocent until proven guilty.

 

 

Facebook Comments

Amber Nolan
Amber Nolan is a restless travel writer who calls Key West home. Her work has appeared on USA Today, About.com, Cruise Critic, Frommers, and several other travel publications. Amber’s most unusual project involved hitchhiking on small airplanes to 49 states, during which time she spent two years on the road, or rather, “on the skyways.” She is currently working on a book that documents the unusual journey and provides insight into the aviation community. Before getting into travel writing, Amber worked for an activist, investigative newspaper in London, so joining forces with the Blue Paper allows her to go back to her muckraking roots. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism.
 August 14, 2018  Posted by at 7:30 pm Amber Nolan, Crime  Add comments

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.