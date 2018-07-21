On Saturday, July 21, Key West’s Bayview Park was home to Mango Fest, a family-friendly festival that gave locals and visitors an opportunity to celebrate and sample a favorite tropical fruit.

The event featured live musical performances, art vendors, and mango-infused food items – including mango mojitos, lemonade, bread, salsa, mango Key lime pie, and even “stuffed” mangos. Attendees sampled various species of mangos, purchased fresh mangos or small mango trees. Other produce and fresh tropical fruits for sale included starfruit, mamey, passionfruit and more.

The event was presented by the Key West Police Athletic league, which offers programs that are designed to get children involved in sports and in educational activities.