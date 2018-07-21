Mango Fest Kicks Off at Bayview Park

On Saturday, July 21, Key West’s Bayview Park was home to Mango Fest, a family-friendly festival that gave locals and visitors an opportunity to celebrate and sample a favorite tropical fruit.

The event featured live musical performances, art vendors, and mango-infused food items – including mango mojitos, lemonade, bread, salsa, mango Key lime pie, and even “stuffed” mangos. Attendees  sampled various species of mangos, purchased fresh mangos or small mango trees. Other produce and fresh tropical fruits for sale included starfruit, mamey, passionfruit and more.

The event was presented by the Key West Police Athletic league, which offers programs that are designed to get children involved in sports and in educational activities.

Amber Nolan
Amber Nolan is a restless travel writer who calls Key West home. Her work has appeared on USA Today, About.com, Cruise Critic, Frommers, and several other travel publications. Amber’s most unusual project involved hitchhiking on small airplanes to 49 states, during which time she spent two years on the road, or rather, “on the skyways.” She is currently working on a book that documents the unusual journey and provides insight into the aviation community. Before getting into travel writing, Amber worked for an activist, investigative newspaper in London, so joining forces with the Blue Paper allows her to go back to her muckraking roots. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism.
