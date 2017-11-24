by Sheri Double Dee, Strange Brew Radio…….

Life is a series of changes….. sometimes you know what direction you are heading and at other times you must go with what is in your heart. Mandy Murray tells her story of change, in her own words, something that many are afraid to bring to light. As a straight woman I have the same fears as Mandy and I was able to relate to her anxieties of being a woman. How do I dress, does it look flattering? How about my makeup…. too much? Will I be accepted? As a woman who suffers from the same anxieties that Mandy goes through during her transformation, I can relate to everything she says. This isn’t just about putting on a dress, makeup and a wig, this is about life and what one must endure to be truly happy in one’s own skin. It is also about being in a place where you are not judged by what or who you are but by the beautiful soul you are inside. A place where you feel welcomed and respected and above all loved. I believe everyone should read this story and ask themselves who they really are. You may be surprised at how much her story can help you write your own……

Click on the image below to learn more about Mandy’s book!