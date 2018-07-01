Man Who Fell Off Cruise Ship Near Cuba is Rescued by a Different Cruise Ship

By Amber Nolan

The man who went overboard from the Norwegian Gateway cruise ship yesterday was rescued by the crew of a different cruise ship, the Carnival Glory.

At approximately 3:20 p.m. on Saturday, June 30, the Coast Guard 7th District Command Center was notified by Norwegian Getaway cruise ship that a 33-year old Filipino crew member was seen going overboard. A Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crew was diverted to conduct search patterns at 3:30 p.m. approximately 28 miles northwest of Pinar del Rio, Cuba. The Norwegian Getaway also conducted a search before continuing its voyage to Miami.

Then, at 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 1, a hotel steward aboard the Carnival Glory ship bound for Cozumel reported seeing a person in the water and notified bridge officers who reduced speed and started rescued operations. The man was drifting in the water about 21 miles north of Cuba and was treated by the medical team onboard the Carnival Glory.

“This is nothing short of miraculous,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.  “Kudos to the Carnival Glory team for this amazing effort to rescue a fellow seafarer.”

“We are so happy to know that the individual is safe and will soon be reunited with friends and family,” said a spokesperson for Norwegian Cruise Line. “We are also extremely grateful to Carnival Cruise Line and send our deepest thanks to the crew of Carnival Glory.”

 

Amber Nolan
