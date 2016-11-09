A Broward County man is being sought for the attempted murder of a New York man Sunday at a concert in Islamorada.

26 year old Kemar Ricardo Dennis of Plantation, Florida allegedly stabbed the victim, 33 year old Rodger Harrison in the abdomen Sunday at 9:45 p.m. Harrison was airlifted to the Ryder Trauma Center in Miami for treatment of his life threatening injuries, including lacerations to his liver.

The incident took place at the annual Beach Road Trip event, held at the 82.8 mile marker of highway U.S. One in Islamorada. Witnesses, including security staff at the event, saw the two men in a confrontation near the stage and saw Dennis stab the victim. One security person tackled Dennis and attempted to detain him for deputies, but Dennis broke away and fled.

A warrant was obtained today for Dennis; he is wanted for attempted murder.

