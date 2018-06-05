By Amber Nolan…

A man was arrested at gunpoint on Big Coppitt Key on Monday, June 4, after allegedly knocking his girlfriend out cold, crashing his truck, and jumping into a canal.

According to reports, Wilson was upset and began screaming at his girlfriend and would not calm down. He then hit her with an unknown item in the back of the head and she lost consciousness. The victim stated that she woke up on the garage floor with blood on the back of her head and Wilson standing above her shouting. She was later treated for her injuries which required stitches.

Wilson then sped away in a pickup truck and crashed into a fence and some trees at the end of the street. From there, he ran on foot and jumped into a canal. Deputies apprehended him at gunpoint under a trailered boat, and he told them he ran away because he was drunk.

Deputies reported that Wilson began making racist statements toward the victim (who is black) by saying “I’m going to kill that n****r bitch.” At the Stock Island jail, he claimed to have “killed people before,” and said “I will kill me some n****rs in here.” He also tried to bite one of the deputies and continued to make racist statements about black people.

He is being charged with aggravated domestic battery, DUI with property damage, hit and run, resisting arrest and obstructing justice.

Information in this report comes from local law enforcement agencies. Please remember all suspects are innocent until proven guilty. Updated at 2:15pm.



Have a news tip to share? Please send to amberbluepaper@gmail.com