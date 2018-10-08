Man Found Dead in Water on Saturday Identified

The man who was found dead in Marathon Saturday evening has been identified.
Deputies responded to 15th Street at 6:47 p.m. Saturday in reference to an unconscious man in the water near a sailboat he had staying on. He was found wearing only a green swimming suit.
The man was identified as Marek Jarnutowski, 60, of New Jersey. He was found near 890 15th Street, slip 12. The medical examiner was called to the scene and found no signs of foul play.
A neighbor reported seeing Jarnutowski swimming earlier in the day about 11 a.m. wearing the same green swim trunks and he did not appear to be in distress at that time.
Autopsy reports are pending.
