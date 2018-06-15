Man Flees from Deputy During Traffic Stop, Then Chugs a Beer

Jun 152018
 

https://www.flickr.com/photos/waferboard/33793211310

A Big Coppitt Key man was arrested Thursday after fleeing from a deputy who was attempting to make a traffic stop.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Deputy Anthony Lopez recognized Daryl Royal Riedel’s pickup truck and knew the he was driving with a suspended license. Lopez proceeded to make a traffic stop, and as he exited his vehicle Riedel drove off in his pickup truck, passing another vehicle in a no-passing zone. When Lopez used the PA system to order him to stop, Riedel waved his hand out the window.

Riedel finally stopped the pickup truck and exited while holding a can of beer. He then proceeded to chug the can of beer in Deputy Lopez’s presence.

Daryl Royal Riedel was charged with fleeing and eluding, DUI/fourth or subsequent offense, driving with suspended license/third or subsequent offense, reckless driving and failure to submit to breath test with a suspended license.

 

*Photo credit: https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/legalcode

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Facebook Comments

Amber Nolan
Amber Nolan is a restless travel writer who calls Key West home. Her work has appeared on USA Today, About.com, Cruise Critic, Frommers, and several other travel publications. Amber’s most unusual project involved hitchhiking on small airplanes to 49 states, during which time she spent two years on the road, or rather, “on the skyways.” She is currently working on a book that documents the unusual journey and provides insight into the aviation community. Before getting into travel writing, Amber worked for an activist, investigative newspaper in London, so joining forces with the Blue Paper allows her to go back to her muckraking roots. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism.
 June 15, 2018  Posted by at 10:41 am Amber Nolan, News  Add comments

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.