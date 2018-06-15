A Big Coppitt Key man was arrested Thursday after fleeing from a deputy who was attempting to make a traffic stop.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Deputy Anthony Lopez recognized Daryl Royal Riedel’s pickup truck and knew the he was driving with a suspended license. Lopez proceeded to make a traffic stop, and as he exited his vehicle Riedel drove off in his pickup truck, passing another vehicle in a no-passing zone. When Lopez used the PA system to order him to stop, Riedel waved his hand out the window.

Riedel finally stopped the pickup truck and exited while holding a can of beer. He then proceeded to chug the can of beer in Deputy Lopez’s presence.

Daryl Royal Riedel was charged with fleeing and eluding, DUI/fourth or subsequent offense, driving with suspended license/third or subsequent offense, reckless driving and failure to submit to breath test with a suspended license.

