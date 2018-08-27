Man Facing Hate Crime Charges After Bourbon St. Pub Arrest

A Pompano Beach man faces five misdemeanors and ten felony charges, including a felony hate crime charge enhancement after he became violent at the Bourbon Street Pub in Key West.

According to reports, police were called around 1 a.m. Monday after Shane McCrea, 26, was thrown out of the bar for punching and kicking two men and yelling derogatory slurs at them.

One witness told the bar’s security guard what McCrea was saying and the guard attempted to escort McCrea out of the bar. While he was being removed, McCrea punched and kicked the witness and the guard.

When police arrived, reports state that McCrea became combative and verbally abusive. He was handcuffed while under threat of a taser, but continued to be aggressive by damaging the patrol car. He also allegedly refused to walk. One officer deployed pepper spray and McCrea attempted to flee.

He was eventually put into the police vehicle where he continued screaming and began to threaten to kill the officers.

Once at the jail, he was placed in a restraining chair and continued to threaten everyone around him.

McCrea is charged with four counts of felony battery/ resisting arrest on law enforcement officers, five felony counts of threats against a public servant or their family, and one felony count enhancement for a hate crime. He’s also facing five misdemeanor charges for brawling in public, battery, damage, and disorderly conduct.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Note: Information in the crime report is provided by area law enforcement. Please remember all suspects are innocent until proven guilty.