Man Dies While Snorkeling in the Dry Tortugas National Park

Aug 16 2018
 

A 49-year-old Panama City man died after he was found unresponsive, face down in the water at the Dry Tortugas on Wednesday.

A couple found Michael Ray Stephens around 12:20p.m. and brought him to the moat wall on Garden Key where park officials performed CPR. Stephens was airlifted by Trauma Star to the Lower Keys Medical Center.

There is no indication of foul play, and an autopsy is pending.

The death follows two recent, snorkeling/dive-related incidents.

In June, a 54-year-old woman from Post Falls, Idaho, died while snorkeling in Key Largo, and last week, a 16-year-old boy was hookah diving on Long Key in about 10 feet of water when he lost consciousness and was airlifted to Miami.

 

Amber Nolan is a restless travel writer who calls Key West home. Her work has appeared on USA Today, About.com, Cruise Critic, Frommers, and several other travel publications. Amber’s most unusual project involved hitchhiking on small airplanes to 49 states, during which time she spent two years on the road, or rather, “on the skyways.” She is currently working on a book that documents the unusual journey and provides insight into the aviation community. Before getting into travel writing, Amber worked for an activist, investigative newspaper in London, so joining forces with the Blue Paper allows her to go back to her muckraking roots. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism.
