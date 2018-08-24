A man who was reportedly diving on a hookah rig died Friday afternoon in the waters near Big Pine Key.

At about 12p.m., the man was brought unresponsive to the Bogie Channel bridge between Big Pine Key and No Name Key (the Old Wooden Bridge). CPR began when the man was removed from the water. The Coast Guard, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission as well as the Sheriff’s Office responded.

He was taken to Fishermen’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead at approximately 1 p.m. An autopsy is scheduled.

Hookah diving does not require the diver to use traditional dive tanks. Instead, the air is supplied from the surface using a gas or battery-powered air compressor from the boat that reaches the diver through tubes. No scuba dive certification is required to hookah dive.



Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating the incident, and the man’s identity will be released after the next-of-kin has been notified.

Photo credit: YoTut (https://www.flickr.com/photos/yotut/6567463419/)