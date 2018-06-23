Man Arrested for Trafficking Meth

According the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, a 27-year-old Big Coppitt Key man was arrested early Saturday, June 23, for possessing nearly an ounce of methamphetamine.

Leander Martin Rahming was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputy Anthony Lopez stopped a car on Fifth Street on Stock Island about 12:30 a.m. for failure to stop at a stop sign. Rahming, who is known to Deputy Lopez from previous encounters with law enforcement, was driving and a female passenger was also in the car. A K9 was called to the scene and alerted to the presence of drugs in the car where Rahming was sitting.

A digital scale containing a white powder residue was found in the car, as well as an orange container in the center console with two plastic baggies containing a white, crystal-like substance that filed-tested positive as methamphetamine. The total weight of the methamphetamine was 26.8 grams or (nearly an ounce).

Rahming was taken to jail. The passenger was not arrested.

