A 30-year-old Big Pine Key man was arrested early Wednesday morning for sexually abusing a girl.

Dillon Beaupre Morgan was charged with sexual assault. He was also charged with failure to appear in court for traffic violations.

Morgan abused the girl when she 7- or 8-years-old. The girl is older now. The investigation began in March after the Sheriff’s Office was first notified of the matter.

The investigation included the help of sexual battery and medical experts.

Morgan remained in jail Wednesday evening.

