A man was arrested on Friday for allegedly masturbating on his Key West hotel room balcony while watching a 21-year old woman and a 15-year old girl taking photos of each other on the beach.

According to reports, Mark Criswell (55), was standing on the beachfront balcony of his hotel room at the Casa Marina when the young woman and the teen were taking photos of each other in their bathing suits. It also states that a third woman was walking the beach when she noticed Criswell and advised the two to stop taking photos because, “a man was watching.” The two women and the 15-year old girl then stopped and looked up at him, at which point he went back inside his room.

Police stated in reports that the balcony had a clear glass railing so that people walking the beach could see in, and it was located about 80 feet from where the victims were. The women stated that they cound tell Criswell was watching them and that they could see him touching his penis and masturbating. The 21-year old victim provided a photo of Criswell sitting on the balcony without his pants on.

In the report, Criswell said he saw the girls on the beach taking photos. When police asked Criswell if he was masturbating he denied it. He said his white shirt was long enough to cover his genitals and that he was only on the porch for a few minutes.

Criswell is charged with lewd or lascivious offenses in the presence of persons less than 16 years of age (a felony), and two misdemeanor counts of breach of the peace/disorderly conduct.

~~~~

Note: Information in the above crime report is provided by area law enforcement. Please remember that all suspects are innocent until proven guilty.