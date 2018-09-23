Man Arrested For Choking/Threatening Woman With Knife

A 27-year-old Key Largo man was arrested Friday accused of choking a woman and threatening to kill her with a knife.

Donald Curtis Brigman’s probation officer contacted the Sheriff’s Office about 1 p.m. Friday. The probation officer said he received an email from the victim stating Brigman had beaten her and that she feared for her life. She added that she needed help urgently.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to the home on the 500 block of Plante Street in Key Largo, where deputies met the victim. She stated she and Brigman had been at a bar earlier where she shunned Brigman’s advances.

She told deputies Brigman began cursing at her and grabbing and pulling on her while en route to their residence. Once home, the woman stated Brigman began punching her. She said Brigman pushed her to the floor and pulled out a knife. She said Brigman held the knife to her neck and told her he was going to kill her.

At some point, the woman was able to send text messages to a family member seeking help. Brigman smashed the woman’s cell phone. The woman said she tried to open a window and yell for help, but Brigman began choking her and covered her mouth, so she was unable to yell for help.

The family member who received the texts arrived sometime thereafter and Brigman then left.

The family member spoke to deputies and substantiated the woman’s story. The woman showed deputies bruises on her body and her broken cell phone. The knife was found at the residence.

Brigman was found near Mile Marker 99 was arrested and taken to jail. He has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, battery and obstructing justice.

Note: The information in this crime report is provided by local law enforcement. Please remember that all suspects are innocent until proven guilty.