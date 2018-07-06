On Friday, July 6, the Key West Police Department reported the following:

“The Key West Police Department Investigative Unit Detectives this morning arrested a Key West man after a search warrant turned up 1.6 pounds of MDMA — or Molly — and over 10 ounces of marijuana.

Robert L. Brown, 43, is facing several felony charges, including trafficking in MDMA. According to Florida law, trafficking over 200 grams of the drug carries a minimum mandatory prison sentence of fifteen years and a fine of $250,000. The amount of MDMA located in Brown`s possession was over three times that minimum amount.

Detectives made the arrest at a Poinciana Plaza apartment after securing a warrant obtained after the police department initiated an investigation with the assistance of Homeland Security Investigations, H.S.I. and Drug Enforcement Administration, D.E.A.

Brown was transported without incident to the Monroe County Detention Center. He has a lengthy criminal history and was most recently released from prison in August. Brown is currently on probation.”

Note: Information in this crime report was provided by area law enforcement. Please remember that all suspects are innocent until proven guilty.

