A 48-year-old Homestead man was charged with battery by strangulation, stalking and robbery in domestic incident on Sunday afternoon.

A caller reported seeing a man break the window of a vehicle while fighting with a woman at Gilbert’s Boat Ramp on Key Largo. The caller said both left in a Hummer SUV. Deputy Benjamin Elmore was dispatched to the scene. Shortly thereafter, Deputy Ignacio Molina radioed that he had stopped the suspect vehicle at Mile Marker 109 and had the driver at gunpoint. When Deputy Elmore arrived, Deputy Molina had already placed the driver, later identified as Diaz, in the back of his patrol car.

Deputy Elmore spoke with the woman in the SUV. She stated Diaz was her ex-boyfriend. They had broken up in March. The woman said Miami-Dade police were aware of prior domestic incident. The woman told the deputy she worked at the boat ramp. She said that as she was leaving work, Diaz was waiting for her. She stated he blocked her vehicle with his Hummer and ordered her to open her door. She said when she refused Diaz broke the driver’s side rear window of her car and then put his hands around her neck and began choking her. She said he took her cell phone.

The woman was treated for non-life threatening injuries at the scene.

Diaz was arrested and taken to jail.

~~~~~~~

Note: Information in the above crime report was provided by area law enforcement. Please remember all suspects are innocent until proven guilty.

