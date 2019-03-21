Lomazom Rackers Piano Duo to Give Impromptu Classical Concerts Performance at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, March 31

The award-winning Lomazov Rackers Piano Duo will visit Key West for an Impromptu Classical Concerts performance, at 4 p.m. March 31, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 Duval St.

This piano duo have lots in common in addition to being husband and wife. Each holds a Doctor of Musical Arts Degree in Piano Performance from the Eastman School of Music, in Rochestter, N.Y.

Additionally both serve as artist-piano faculty at the University of South Carolina School of Music where they co-directed and co-founded the highly acclaimed Southeastern Piano Festival (one of the premiere venues in the United States for the training of young pianists and presentation of distinguished artists in concert.)

Both also serve on the faculty of Music Fest Perugia, in Italy, the Southeastern Music Festival in the U.S., and the Texas State International Piano Festival. They are advocates of modern repertoire for duo pianos having given regional or national premieres of numerous works some of which were written especially for them. Critics praise them separately as “inspiring,” “exceptional” and “enormously talented.”

Before emigrating from Kiev, Ukraine, to the United States in 1990, Marina Lomazov studied at the Kiev University where she became the youngest First Prize Winner at the all-Kiev Piano competition. She holds degrees from The Juilliard School and the Eastman School of Music, the latter honoring her with the highly-coveted Artist’s Certificate – an honor the institution had not given a pianist for nearly 20 years.

She has performed at a dizzying array of prestigious concert halls in the United States, and around the world.

New York Times chief music critic Anthony Tommasini described a recent New York performance as “dazzling,” and Talk Magazine Shanghai described her playing as “a dramatic blend of boldness and wit.”

Joseph Rackers is currently a Professor of Piano at the University of South Carolina School of Music, where he teaches international pianists.

He has previously served on the faculty at the Eastman School of Music Community Education and the Hochstein School of Music & Dance in Rochester, N.Y.

Rackers has performed as soloist in major halls in Canada, China, France, Germany, Spain, Bulgaria and the Ukraine in addition to his performances as soloist with orchestras and concert series throughout the United States.

He has taught master classes at Indiana University and the University of Michigan as well as in schools of music in Europe and China. As an adjudicator for national and international piano competitions, he served on the faculty of the Burgos International Music Festival in Spain.

At the March 31 concert, the Lomazov Rackers will perform the “Sonata in C major, K. 521,” by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart; “Fantasie in F minor, D. 940,” by Franz Schubert; and “Dolly Suite, Op. 56,” by Gabriel Fauré.

Following a short intermission, the duo will return to perform “Jeux d’enfants,” by Georges Bizet L’escarpolette; “Hungarian Dances,” by Johannes Brahms; and “Three Movements from Petrushka,” by Igor Stravinsky.

Tickets for the concert cost $20, and are available at www.keystix.com, or at the door on the afternoon of the event. Cash, checks, or credit/debit cards accepted. Students will be admitted free. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information visit www.keywestimpromptu.org