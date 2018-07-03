Leadership Monroe County invites the public to a social reception and program introduction on Thursday, July 12, 6:00-7:30pm at the Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Gardens.

Potential Class XXVII members will have the opportunity to meet LMC alumni and Board members and learn about the 2018-19 sessions, including the scope, mission and benefits of becoming part of this county wide program which supports the building of relationships for constructive alliances among Florida Keys leaders in the public and private sectors.

Founded in 1992, the program is aimed at residents who are active in leadership roles in the private sector, government, or nonprofit community. Through a series of one and multi-day sessions that take place over a seven month period, program topics focus on tourism and the economy, the environment and natural resources, arts and culture, the law and judiciary, the military, health care and human services, emergency management, and our education system and the many facets of government, as well as leadership skill development.

Leadership Monroe County offers an unparalleled opportunity for community leaders to experience and learn alongside a dedicated, committed group of peers, and through their engagement measurably increase their future impact within the community.

Social reception/program introductions will also be held July 20 at the residence of Steven & Sheila Cook in Marathon and July 27 at Cheeca Lodge in Islamorada. Call Program Coordinator Michael Shields at 305-394-3804 or visit leadershipmonroecounty.org Leadership Monroe County Begins Class XXVII Recruitment for more information.