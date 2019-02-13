Last Call for Poetry and Short Story Entries in Tennessee Williams Writing Contests

Key West Art & Historical Society invites poets and writers to submit works for the 2019 Tennessee Williams Poetry and Short-story Writing Contests – components of the annual Key West Birthday Celebration of the great American writer, which is set to run from March 1 to April 1.

The 2019 celebration marks the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright, poet, and artist’s 108th birthday. A thirty-four-year resident of the island, Williams was an avid patron and supporter of the Library in Key West, prompting this year’s celebration theme of “The Library.”

From January 1 through March 1, poets are invited to submit one 30-line-or-less poem about Williams, to include reference to the 2019 theme of “The Library.” Writers may submit one short story of 1500 to 4000 words about Williams, also to include reference to the 2019 theme. Submission fee is $20, limited to one per person, and are to be submitted via an upload link at kwahs.org/events.

Winners will be selected by blind-judging via a panel of published writers and poets, with $200 awarded for first place and $100 for second place in each contest, along with an opportunity to read from their submissions at the Tennessee Williams Birthday reception, set to take place on Wednesday, March 27, from 5:30-7:00pm at the Tennessee Williams Museum, 513 Truman Avenue.

An enticing variety of Tennessee Williams Birthday Celebration events includes a special evening of anecdotes, literary excerpts, and craft cocktails with mixologist and historian Philip Green, film showings, a plein-air painting contest, curator tours of the Tennessee Williams Museum in Key West, performances of Williams’ one-act plays and a limited-ticket kick-off party. For a full event roster, visit kwahs.org/events.

For more information contact Society Event Coordinator Dani Holliday at 305-295-6616 extension 114 or dholliday@kwahs.org. Sponsored in part by the Community Foundation of the Florida Keys and The Studios of Key West.

