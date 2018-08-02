Children aged 5-14 can explore the wonders of clay during two unique Professional Day workshops presented by Key West Art & Historical Society in their final summer children’s program offerings. “Magic Wonder Clay” will be held Monday, August 13, and “Garden Lighthouse” on Tuesday, August 14, both from 9:00am through 4:00pm at Fort East Martello, 3501 South Roosevelt Blvd.

In “Magic Wonder Clay,” visiting instructor Holly Petruzzi will lead students in a day of sculpting and will explore blending, marbleizing, and basic shapes to create the main characters from two classic children’s books, Shel Silverstein’s “The Giving Tree” and Janelle Cannon’s “Stellaluna.” In “Garden Lighthouse,” Petruzzi will guide students in the creation of their own solar garden lighthouse through the use of clay pots, paint, and plenty of imagination.

Petruzzi, who hails from coastal Los Angeles but is visiting her “home away from home” here in Key West, has spent the last 10 years as an elementary school art teacher, embracing her work and the children she works with.

“The most rewarding part for me is watching the lightbulb moment in a student’s eyes when all of sudden they understand,” she says.

Each session costs $35 for members, $45 for nonmembers, which includes supplies and light snacks. Spaces are limited, so be sure to register now. Registration information can be found at kwahs.org (click Tickets). Your museums. Your community. It takes an island.