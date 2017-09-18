Due to flooding and damage caused by Hurricane Irma, the Florida Department of Health (DOH) is advising residents under a boil water notice to take precautions against unclean water, mainly those with flooded private wells and all residents and visitors to Florida Keys. If your well has been covered with flood water, your well water may contain disease-causing organisms and may not be safe to drink.

DOH recommends one of the following for all Florida Keys residents and visitors:

• Boil water before use, holding it at a rolling boil for at least 1 minute before using it for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes; or

• Disinfect water by adding 8 drops (about 1/8 teaspoon – this would form a puddle about the size of a dime) of plain unscented household bleach (4 to 6 percent active ingredients) per gallon of water and then let it stand for 30 minutes. If the water is cloudy after 30 minutes, repeat the procedure. Use a container that has a cap or cover for disinfecting and storing water to be used for drinking. This will prevent contamination; or

• Use bottled water, especially for mixing baby formula.

After the flooding subsides:

• Disinfect your private well using the procedures available from your local health department or provided by the Department of Health at http://www.floridahealth. gov/healthyenvironments/drinki ng-water/Flooded-wells.html; and

For more information, please contact your county health department or visit www.floridahealth.gov or www.floridadisaster.org.

