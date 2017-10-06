Tobias collecting items for distribution throughout Keys

Key Wester Chris Tobias of Keys Helping Keys is accepting contributions of non-perishable food items, cleaning supplies, and other necessities for distribution throughout the Keys, in the wake of Hurricane Irma.

Parties interested in contributing to this grassroots effort can drop supplies at Tobias’ home, at 1332 Atlantic Blvd.

Tobias and several volunteers have been distributing supplies throughout the Keys since Sept. 15.

For more information, contact Tobias at 954-214-4891, email sbagoxs@gmail.com, or visit https://www.facebook.com/Keyshelpingkeys/