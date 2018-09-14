Key West Zonta Club Presents “Pier House Goes Pink”

Thursday, October 4, 2018, the Pier House Goes Pink for the fifth year in a row in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness. Beginning at 6 pm, a fashion show celebrating local breast cancer survivors will take place accompanied by live music from the Prime Movers. Beautiful jewelry pieces will be auctioned, and raffle prizes will be awarded including a $500 gift card.

Enjoy a pink drink especially created for this event, and delicious appetizers, compliments of the Pier House. Suggested donation is $10 at the door. The club will also be accepting gently used bras to support #FreetheGirls, which helps benefit women in developing countries to address human trafficking.

Chance drawing tickets will also be sold. Prizes for the drawing include a four-night stay in a one-bedroom, one-bathroom vacation rental in Old Town Key West, a Florida Keys Cuff Bangle from Emeralds International, a Pandora Bracelet from Little Switzerland, or $500.00 in cash. Tickets are $5 each or five tickets for $20. Winners will be drawn during the club’s ABC 5K Walk/Run on November 3. To buy tickets now, call 305-304-9117.

All funds raised from this event and from the chance drawing go toward mammograms and other health screenings for uninsured and underinsured women in the Lower Keys. The Pier House sponsors this event in partnership with Zonta Club of Key West. For more information, visit www.zontakeywest.com