The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will be closing Boca Grande Key, Woman Key, and the Marquesas Keys in Key West National Wildlife Refuge from November 9-14, 2016. All beach access will be closed to the public to protect wildlife and critical habitat from disturbance. These islands are all part of the Federal Wilderness System. Historically there has been extreme disturbance from boaters at this time of year in these areas and these closures aim to eliminate such impacts. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service along with partnering agencies will have an increased law enforcement presence at these locations to enforce the temporary closures. Anyone found violating these closures is subject to criminal prosecution by federal authorities and may be fined up to $5,000 and or six months imprisonment.

Authority for the Refuge Manager to create this closure in a National Wildlife Refuge can be found in the Code of Federal Regulations – Title 50 – Chapter I –Subchapter C – Part 25 – Subpart B – §25.21(e) and Title 50 – Chapter I –Subchapter C – Part 25 – Subpart C – §25.31. These regulations can be found at www.ecfr.gov .

Reference maps of these areas can be found at the Refuge Visitor Center located at 179 Key Deer Blvd, Big Pine Key (in the Big Pine shopping plaza across from Winn Dixie; Mon-Fri 9am -4pm, Sat 10am-3pm) and at our website: http://www.fws.gov/nationalkeydeer/backcountry.html .

For more information, please contact Dan Clark at 305-872-2239 x209, and follow Refuge updates on our website and Facebook page: www.fws.gov/refuge/National_Key_Deer_Refuge/

www.facebook.com/floridakeysrefuges

