Key West Police Department spokesperson Alyson Crean has released the arrest affidavit regarding this morning’s brutal attack. [See full affidavit below.]

The victim has been identified as Mark Brann, 67, or Key West. Justin Calhoun, 24, has been arrested for the attack.

Police and rescue were called to the 1200 block of 12th Street at 3:25 a.m. following a violent domestic disturbance. They found Brann, who had been stabbed in the face and severely beaten on the head.

The suspect, Calhoun, fled the scene. Police pursued him and eventually apprehended him nearby. Calhoun later admitted to the attack and was arrested for attempted 2nd degree murder.

Calhoun told KWPD officer Jeffrey Dean a fight broke out between the two after Calhoun accused Brann of being involved in “cannibalism”.

Brann was flown to Ryder Trauma Center where he remains in critical condition.

Download (PDF, 809KB)