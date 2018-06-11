According the the Key West Police Department:

“A 27-year old Key West man was found dead after he was seen hanging himself on social media. The report was initially called in to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office that the man had live-streamed his death. Deputies were able to ping the phone that had recorded the incident and notified Key West Police that it had occurred in Key West.

Just after 5 a.m. this morning, officers located the man in the parking garage at the Galleon Resort.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. The video has been removed from social media.”

We will update this story as more information becomes available.