Key West Man Live Streams His Own Death

Jun 112018
 

According the the Key West Police Department:

“A 27-year old Key West man was found dead after he was seen hanging himself on social media. The report was initially called in to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office that the man had live-streamed his death. Deputies were able to ping the phone that had recorded the incident and notified Key West Police that it had occurred in Key West.

Just after 5 a.m. this morning, officers located the man in the parking garage at the Galleon Resort.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. The video has been removed from social media.”

We will update this story as more information becomes available. 

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Facebook Comments

Amber Nolan
Amber Nolan is a restless travel writer who calls Key West home. Her work has appeared on USA Today, About.com, Cruise Critic, Frommers, and several other travel publications. Amber’s most unusual project involved hitchhiking on small airplanes to 49 states, during which time she spent two years on the road, or rather, “on the skyways.” She is currently working on a book that documents the unusual journey and provides insight into the aviation community. Before getting into travel writing, Amber worked for an activist, investigative newspaper in London, so joining forces with the Blue Paper allows her to go back to her muckraking roots. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism.
 June 11, 2018  Posted by at 11:13 am News  Add comments

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.