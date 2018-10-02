Key West Man Died Today in Old Town Bicycle/Truck Collision

A Key West man died today after a bicycle he was riding collided with a truck on Whitehead Street. The crash occurred at about 12:20 at the intersection of Southard and Whitehead streets. The 49-year old cyclist was transported to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending the notification of next of kin. Police have closed the 600 block of Whitehead Street between Southard and Angela for the ongoing investigation.

This story will be updated as new information is released.