Key West Literary Seminar Announces New Free Series of Events, January 13-16, 2019

The Key West Literary Seminar announces a new series of free and open-to-the-public events at the conclusion of the 37th annual Seminar, “Under the Influence: Archetype & Adaptation.” The free events begin Sunday, January 13, and continue through Wednesday, January 16, and will feature Pulitzer Prize-winning novelists Richard Russo and Geraldine Brooks; Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Gregory Pardlo; New Yorker poetry editor Kevin Young; New York Times bestseller Madeline Miller, and other leading American authors.

As in the past, the public is invited to attend the final session of the 37th annual Key West Literary Seminar on Sunday, January 13, from 2:00-4:45 p.m. at the San Carlos Institute, 516 Duval Street. All seating is first-come, first-seated and doors open at 1:45 p.m. Presenters Sunday afternoon will include Meg Cabot, Danielle Paige, Dexter Palmer, Geraldine Brooks, Valerie Martin and Madeline Miller.

On Monday, January 14, KWLS and Friends of the Key West Library welcome Madeline Miller to the season opener of the Library Lecture Series. The event begins at 6:00 p.m. at Old City Hall, 510 Greene Street.

“Writers on Writing,” conversations and readings by the faculty of the KWLS Writers’ Workshop Program, will be held on Tuesday, January, 15, from 5:30-8:00 p.m. at the Helmerich Theater, the Studios of Key West, 533 Eaton Street. Faculty presenters will include John Dufresne on “How to Write a Story,” Gregory Pardlo and Kevin Young on “The Poet as Editor,” and Emily Raboteau and Kate Tuttle on “Making Time to Write in Your Busy, Busy Life.”

The series of events closes on Wednesday, January 16, with a reading, talk, and book signing by Richard Russo, Pulitzer-Prize winning author of Empire Falls. The event will be held at 7:00 p.m. at Books & Books @ the Studios of Key West, 533 Eaton Street.

All listed events are first-come, first-seated and free of charge, thanks to the generosity the Key West Literary Seminar Patrons Circle. A complete schedule can be found at kwls.org/2019-free-programs.

The Key West Literary Seminar is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) charitable organization. Its mission is to promote the understanding and discussion of important literary works and their authors; to recognize and support new voices in American literature; and to preserve and promote Key West’s literary heritage while providing resources that strengthen literary culture.