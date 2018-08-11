A Key West firefighter was arrested Friday afternoon. Arlen Danilo Fernandez, 26, faces one felony count of cocaine possession. The arrest follows an operation in which the Key West Police Department and Homeland Security, responding to narcotics information received by the KWPD Special Investigations Unit, conducted a simultaneous sweep of all three Key West Fire Stations.

A police K9 unit alerted to a locker in one of the bedrooms in Station 1, the room being used by Fernandez. In addition, the dog alerted to drugs in Fernandez’s truck. A search of the vehicle turned up white powder that field tested positive for cocaine.

Fernandez has been suspended until the investigation is complete. He was transported to the Monroe County Detention Center without incident.