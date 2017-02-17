Crime in Key West has been dropping continuously over the past few years, and it dropped by 18 percent in 2016. The Key West Police Department’s end of year report to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement shows an overall drop in both violent and non-violent crime.

The most dramatic drop was a 37 percent decrease in violent crime over the previous year. Non-violent crime dropped by 15.5 percent.

Each year the Key West Police Department reports its crime statistics to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. These statistics are compiled for the entire state by the FDLE in its Uniform Crime Reporting system.

“I’m reassured by this data and this continuing trend,” said Police Chief Donie Lee. “It reinforces the fact that Key West is a safe community. And it shows that residents and visitors are continuing to help us reduce crimes of opportunity.”

Among other statistics reported:

Aggravated batteries dropped from 119 in 2015 to 71 in 2016.

Robberies decreased from 20 in 2015 to 17 in 2016.

Incidents of rape dropped from 18 in 2015 to 12 in 2016.

Burglaries dropped from 191 in 2015 to 111 in 2016 – a 41 percent decrease.

Burglaries from a conveyance dropped by 39 percent – from 109 in 2015 to 66 in 2016.

Grand theft of autos and motor scooters dropped from 116 in 2015 to 84 in 2016.

Bicycle thefts decreased from 199 in 2015 to 159 in 2016.

There was one murder in Key West in 2016, the first in the city since 2012.