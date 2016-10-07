The Florida Keys are teaming up to provide recovery assistance to The Bahamas in the wake of Hurricane Matthew.

Marathon City Manager Chuck Lindsey and City Manager Jim Scholl have coordinated with Bahamian Defense Force Commander Bethel to provide some assistance.

The Bahamian Defense Force has been docked in Key West Harbor to stay out of the path of Hurricane Matthew. We are currently collecting cases of bottled water as well as diapers for the ships to take back to The Bahamas when they return.

Anyone wishing to help should drop the items at the Palm Avenue Public Works facility in Key West, located between Stedman’s Boat Yard and the entrance to Trumbo Point. Just pull in near the old bus bays. We are collecting the goods Friday October 7, from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. REMEMBER: Cases of bottled water and diapers ONLY!

Thank you! Let’s do what we can to aid our sister islanders!