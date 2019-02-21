Key West Art & Historical Society to Present Retrospective of Key West Wood Artists in “Out of the Woods”

Key West Art & Historical Society joins artists, galleries, and organizations across the island in the Tom Majors Tribute to Wood– a month-long, island-wide celebration of the creative potential of wood. “Out of the Woods: A Retrospective of Key West’s Wood Artists,” Key West Art & Historical Society’s contribution, will feature several celebrated Key West woodworking artists including Papito Suarez, Frank Balbontin, Mario Sanchez, Norma Renner, Tony Barcelo, and George Garcia in the foyer of the Custom House Museum, 281 Front Street.

A B-25 bomber during World War II, followed by a long career in public works, Majors spent his retirement crafting simple yet elegant functional objects in wood. The Fund established in his name serves and honors Key West artists and programs that work with wood. The celebration is coordinated by The Studios of Key West and made possible by the Tom Majors Endowment for Wood Artists.

“Out of the Woods: A Retrospective of Key West’s Wood Artists,” runs March 1 – April 1. For more information, contact curator Cori Convertito, Ph.D., at cconvertitofarrar@kwahs.org or 305-295-6616 x112.

Your Museums. Your Community. It takes an Island.