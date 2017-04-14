On Wednesday, May 3, from 10-11am, Cori Convertito, Ph.D., will offer a special Curator-led tour of the acclaimed current Key West Art & Historical Society Custom House Museum exhibit “The Navy in Key West.” The tour is free, but museum admission rates apply (KWAHS members enjoy free museum admission). Reservations (maximum 15 guests) are required.

The symbiotic relationship between the U.S. Navy and Key West extends as far back as the 1820s. For nearly two centuries, the two have journeyed through periods of menacing pirates, Civil War blockades, Cuban immigrants, two World Wars, the Great Depression and the coming of naval aviation.

Convertito will guide guests through a detailed look at some of the historic and unique Navy treasures currently occupying both of the Museum’s main floor galleries and the reasons they were selected for the exhibition.

“The Navy in Key West” runs through December 2017 and is sponsored by the Helmerich Trust. For reservations visit www.kwahs.org/education/curator-tours. For additional information, contact Cori Convertito at 305.295.6616 x112. Your Museums. Your Community. It takes an Island.