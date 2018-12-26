Key West Art & Historical Society Hosts Weekly Drawing Sessions at Fort East Martello Museum

Annamarie Giordano and her popular Life Drawing classes will return to Fort East Martello on Tuesdays, beginning January 8.

Select your medium of choice and join Annamarie Giordano in Life Drawing sessions at Fort East Martello Museum, 3501 S. Roosevelt Blvd., on Tuesdays from 11:00am-2:00pm, beginning January 8. Her three-hour workshops are held in the Museum’s “White Room,” a place where folk artist Mario Sanchez once created art, accessed through the parade grounds behind the Fort. Classes feature nude models in short and long poses and are open to all levels.

Sessions are $25 for Key West Art & Historical Society members and $30 for non-members, paid in class. For more information contact Society Education Director Kristina Callaway at 305-295-6616 extension 115 or email kcallaway@kwahs.org. Some materials will be available on site for purchase if needed.

