Key West Art & Historical Society celebrates Historical Buildings of Key West in next “Happy Hour with the Historian” informal lecture series

To celebrate Key West Art and Historical Society’s merger with the Historic Markers Project the next ‘Happy Hour with the Historian’ lecture series is a presentation on “Historical Buildings of Key West” set for Wednesday, May 1 at the Bottlecap Lounge on Simonton Street, beginning at 4:30 p.m. Ticketholders will receive a free drink (beer, house wine or a well drink) while they learn about the island’s dense accumulation of historic frame vernacular buildings, Civil War forts, famous authors’ homes, the Overseas Railway, the turtle industry, the sponging industry, the cigar industry, rum runners, pirates, the fishing industry, the sea salt industry, the wrecking/salvage industry, military history, the cemetery, parks, maritime sites, the Little White House and historic city/state/federal buildings. Each session is limited to 50 attendees; reserve your spot now by purchasing your ticket at kwahs.org, click ‘tickets’— $8 for KWAHS members, $10 for non-members. Sponsored in part by the Bottlecap Lounge. For more information contact Cori Convertito, Ph.D. at 305-295-6616 x112.

Your Museums. Your Community. It takes an Island.