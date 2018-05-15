KEY WEST ALLEY CATS RESCUED IN A PRIVATE JET…

May 152018
 

To Help Martyne with the costs of relocating the Caroline Street cats visit https://www.gofundme.com/save-the-caroline-street-kitties

To follow the progress of these Key West Kitties visit FuRRR.org or Facebook page.

Don’t miss Kirby Congdon’s very special, “A Cat’s Story” below. Kirby Congdon was first to be named Key West Poet Laureate.

Arnaud and Naja Girard
Arnaud and Naja Girard, owners and editors of the new, digital, Key West the Newspaper (The Blue Paper) previously reported for the former Key West The Newspaper, Key West’s longest running independent weekly, published by Dennis Reeves Cooper, Ph.D., from January 1994 until November 2012. The Girards are perhaps best known for their discovery of and extensive research surrounding the US Navy’s 1951 claim of ownership of Wisteria Island but are also responsible for top investigative stories including breaking news coverage of the highly controversial in-custody-death of Charles Eimers on Thanksgiving Day 2013, the catastrophic police tasing of Matthew Shawn Murphy, and the property tax scandal involving Balfour Beatty to name a few. Arnaud and Naja have lived in Key West since 1986.
  1. margiebargie says:
    May 15, 2018 at 7:15 am

    Terrific news!

  2. kwshoes says:
    May 15, 2018 at 12:07 pm

    Such a sweet poem. Reminds me of the sort of thing that Shel Silverstein used to do. I wonder if the Caroline Street cats are of the colony that lived next door to The Key Lime Shop, and who were cared for by the late Captain Outrageous and his seventh wife, Jennifer.

  3. John Donnelly says:
    May 17, 2018 at 4:04 am

    Leadership…Commitment…Devotion…

    Respect…Love…Humanity…

    Goodness and Kindness shown to the Creator’s Creations, Shall Never Be Forgotten. Naja and Arnaud, outstanding coverage of a refreshing and uplifting event. Magnificent people converging and sacrificing to safe the lives of these innocent creatures. Thank you so very much.

    My Love, Blessings & Respect…

  4. Ben says:
    May 17, 2018 at 4:10 pm

    Is there also a GoFundMe URL where we can fund psychological assistance to people who spend tens of thousands of dollars on jet setting feral cats around the country?