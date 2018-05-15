To Help Martyne with the costs of relocating the Caroline Street cats visit https://www.gofundme.com/save-the-caroline-street-kitties
To follow the progress of these Key West Kitties visit FuRRR.org or Facebook page.
Don’t miss Kirby Congdon’s very special, “A Cat’s Story” below. Kirby Congdon was first to be named Key West Poet Laureate.
Terrific news!
Such a sweet poem. Reminds me of the sort of thing that Shel Silverstein used to do. I wonder if the Caroline Street cats are of the colony that lived next door to The Key Lime Shop, and who were cared for by the late Captain Outrageous and his seventh wife, Jennifer.
Leadership…Commitment…Devotion…
Respect…Love…Humanity…
Goodness and Kindness shown to the Creator’s Creations, Shall Never Be Forgotten. Naja and Arnaud, outstanding coverage of a refreshing and uplifting event. Magnificent people converging and sacrificing to safe the lives of these innocent creatures. Thank you so very much.
My Love, Blessings & Respect…
Is there also a GoFundMe URL where we can fund psychological assistance to people who spend tens of thousands of dollars on jet setting feral cats around the country?