by Ben Volpian…….

In remembrance of the anniversary of the JFK assassination [November 22, 1963], I present a summary of key points and theories, of which some findings are new and brought to light after decades of research and the use of state-of-the-art technology:

1) The Magic Bullet Theory that a single bullet hit both JFK and Gov. Connally has been proven to be entirely possible. The jump seat that Gov. Connally was sitting in was actually to the left of JFK and lower and not directly in front of him as stated in the Warren Commission Report. When the seat was observed in the correct position for independent test purposes, the trajectory of the shot lined up perfectly to have been a single shot that hit both JFK and Gov. Connally. A coating from the bullet was found on the fabric surrounding the entry hole on the back of JFK’s coat. This coating could only have been there as an entry point as once the bullet passed through, the coating wiped off on the fabric which is a tell-tale sign of an entry point. Once the bullet exited JFK’s body, it began to yaw (tumble), and the wound in Gov. Connally’s back was the same shape and size of the 6.5mm shell that Oswald’s gun used. This wound was made by a bullet in the vertical position from the yaw as opposed to a normal, horizontal unobstructed flight. What about the so called “pristine” bullet? It wasn’t pristine at all, but was flattened out on one side as well as having other damage.

2) Oswald’s first shot missed and his 2nd shot hit both JFK and Connally in the back. He didn’t fire 3 shots, so the time frame to get off 3 shots in 5.6 seconds was now 2 shots within 5.6 seconds. Although there were 3 spent shell casings at his position on the 6th floor of the Depository, two were together and one was off to the side. This 3rd casing that was off to the side was used as a plug in the rifle chamber to keep out grit and moisture. According to information in the book and documentary by the same name, JFK: The Smoking Gun, the 3rd shot was accidentally fired by Secret Service Agent, George Hickey, who was in the car directly behind JFK’s limo. As Agent Hickey sat on the edge of his seat and/or stood up while holding an AR-15 rifle, he lost his balance as the car lunged and while trying to catch himself he pulled the trigger, thus hitting JFK in the head with the shot. This can be called the Secret Service Agent Theory, and as stunning and unthinkable as it seems, this theory is being taken seriously by many, especially after decades have been spent researching the possibility. Included in the research of this theory, the entire area of Dealey Plaza and blocks surrounding it were meticulously measured foot-by-foot with a laser device that was then input to a computer for analyzing. These findings helped to show how the Secret Service Agent Theory rifle shot could have come only from the car traveling behind JFK’s limo. During questioning after the assassination about the type of weapons available for use by agents while riding in vehicles in a presidential caravan, the Secret Service stated that they do not use the AR-15 for their agents…..“anymore.”

3) The Grassy Knoll has been eliminated as a shooting location because: The fractures on JFK’s skull leading from the entry wound in the back of the skull and traveling upwards from there are consistent with medical knowledge telling us that fractures lead out and away from a wound. If the fractures ran from the front to back or from the right side to the left side of the skull, then the Grassy Knoll or other areas could be considered, but that did not occur. This further proves that all wounds were caused by shots from behind JFK. How did the information about the skull fractures come out? With the blessings of the Kennedy family whose only stipulation was “no photos,” this information was released after a lone researcher was granted entry into the Kennedy Assassination section of the Archives. Compounding the confusion of the moment, the Grassy Knoll and surrounding area has been described as an echo chamber, which means a supposed sound (a shot) in one area (the Grassy Knoll) could be mistaken for a sound originating from another area.

4) Still on the subject of the hole in the back of JFK’s skull, the hole, as measured by 3 different physicians, was 6mm wide. Oswald’s rifle used 6.5mm ammo which did not fit into the hole as it was too big, but the .223 round that Agent Hickey’s AR-15 used….did fit, and it was an explosive bullet unlike the ammo used in Oswald’s rifle. The .223 round is sometimes described as explosive, but in fact it breaks off in pieces after hitting its target and does not actually explode, it just gives the appearance of that happening.

5) Federal Judge John Tunheim, Chairman of the Assassination Records Review Board, stated that the Secret Service Agent Theory deserves more study and interviews. And, he also said that a hunch he has……a hunch is that JFK’s brain had been placed into his casket and was buried with him.

6) 86% of all Americans polled did not realize that prior to JFK’s assassination, Oswald attempted to assassinate army Major General Edwin Walker, a staunch right winger who held Fidel Castro in much disdain, while Oswald was a fierce defender of Cuba and its system. Oswald’s assassination attempt from outside of the general’s home was unsuccessful, as his rifle shot was deflected by the wood framing that kept individual panes together in a window. He was described as being infuriated when he found out that his shot did not kill Gen. Walker, who instead was just startled and fell from his chair after the shot narrowly passed by him.

7) Although the CIA, Secret Service and FBI, etc. were around Mafia figures and other associated criminal elements, that alone does not suggest that these agencies had anything to do with the assassination. Their part, in what looks like an obvious cover-up, could well have been to protect their own, Agent Hickey, and deflect or hide other bad judgment by these agencies.

8) There could have been a conspiracy, however, a conspiracy can include spoken words of a call to action for Oswald, or an urging to commit a crime, or a cover up and not the actual commission of the crime itself. So in that respect, a conspiracy was very likely.

I have not used words like “alleged” or “suspected,” etc. in all of the above, but obviously in many instances those words and more could be applied while condensing the works of decades by others. The information for these points comes from various sources including, but not limited to: JFK: The Smoking Gun, JFK: Inside the Evidence, Cold Case JFK, and JFK: For the Record.

Judge Tunheim said that we might never reach a full conclusion, but that should not stop us from seeking the truth.