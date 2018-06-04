by Amber Nolan…….

A Key West woman was arrested on Sunday, June 3, for allegedly attacking her husband and chasing him around with a kitchen knife.

According to reports, the victim said he was taking a nap on the couch when his wife, Samantha Prasad, 35, woke him up and began arguing with him about a three-year old text message on the victim’s phone from an ex-lover. Samantha allegedly hit him numerous times throughout the argument in front of two of their daughters (ages 5 and 7) so the victim moved the girls to another room.

The victim claims that Prasad took a kitchen knife from the butcher block, began threatening to kill him with it, and also turned on the burners on the stove and placed a towel in the oven in what the victim believed to be an attempt to burn the house down.

He recorded the incident on audio in which he attempted to convince Prasad to put the knife down. She then said to him, “Place your hands above your head so that I can gut you.” The victim said that he was also struck in the face with a candle.

One of the couple’s daughters witnessed some of the incident and described Prasad chasing her father around with a knife.

Prasad denied making such a statement about wanting to “gut” the victim and claimed that she did not hit him except slightly on the arm to wake him and question him about his alleged infidelity.

Samantha Prasad is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and battery.

Information in this report comes from local law enforcement agencies. Please remember all suspects are innocent until proven guilty.

