Thursday, December 1, from 5:30-7:30 p.m., Jane Gardner of Jane Gardner Interiors at 328 Simonton Street invites the public to a Season Opening Cocktail Party with plenty to celebrate: the upcoming holidays; the debut of her latest design project – a Key West inspired, whimsical new fabric called ‘Paradise’; a name change for her retail showroom from Jane Gardner Interiors to ‘jane’ and a new fundraising campaign that she has launched for the benefit of the KWPD Mounted Police unit horses.

Cocktail party guests are invited to partake in complimentary festive libations while hobnobbing with KWPD Mounted Police unit horses who will be sporting brand-new saddle pads made from ‘Paradise’, which Jane designed in collaboration with Wisconsin-based illustrator Allison Beilke, and which features iconic Key West scenes including Hemingway House, the Southernmost Point, Saint Paul’s Church, Tropic Cinema, 328 Simonton St., Royal Poinciana trees, the Key West Lighthouse and Keepers Quarters, Truman Little White House, the Custom House Museum, Old City Hall, a rooster, charming six-toed cats and conch houses.

A full-time Key West resident and in-demand professional interior designer with clients throughout the U.S., Gardner has had her Key West retail showroom on Simonton Street for just over a year, the realization of a long cherished dream. And while the change of name from Jane Gardner Interiors to ‘jane’ reflects an increased focus on her retail shop and its eclectic array of personally sourced, one-of-a-kind gifts, decorative accessories and furniture, Jane’s office for interior design services will continue to operate from the showroom location.

A passionate animal lover, Jane recently visited the KWPD Mounted Police unit stable and signed on as a volunteer. “ I learned that the City budget provides for the stable at Truman Waterfront, feed, hay, and basic equipment, but it’s public fundraising that provides for emergency veterinarian expenses, certain specialty tack and equipment, the possibility of new horses, and out of budget items – so I decided to start a fundraising effort on their behalf, ”said Gardner.

Jane’s fundraising campaign for the KWPD Mounted Police unit will run through December, during which time 10% of all purchases at her showroom and retail store will go into a fund to purchase and donate new equipment for the horses and pay for some out of budget stable equipment repairs.

“Plus, I’ve got new decorative pillows, fleece blankets, wrapping paper, and fabric by the yard, all in the ‘Paradise’ design, and 20% of ‘Paradise’ sales at the party will also benefit the Mounted Police unit fund, with supplementary donations from the public welcomed and deeply appreciated,” said Jane.

For more information about Jane Gardner Interiors, Jane’s KWPD Mounted Police unit fundraising campaign, or the December 1 Showroom Season Opening Cocktail Party, contact Jane Gardener at 305-780-7959, visit janegardnerinteriors.com or email jane@janegardnerinteriors.com.