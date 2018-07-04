KEY WEST THE NEWSPAPER

[The Blue Paper’s]

“ISLAND VOICES”

WHITE STREET POST OFFICE: “Why is it that the city hasn’t approached the Post Office on Whitehead St over the total lack of outside maintenance. They collect parking fees and the visitors to this fine city are forced to look at the trash… [read more…. and reply…]

STOCK ISLAND GENTRIFICATION: “I’m concerned that the recent eviction notices sent to residents of the Wreckers Cay trailer parks (almost 70 trailer units) are connected somehow to the recent county interest in acquiring Murray Marine which borders those same trailer parks… [read more…. and reply ]

“SUB-AREA POLICY MY BEHIND”: “Sub-area policy my behind. I think that local officials need to quit it with the spot zoning, allowing special treatment for some property owners who pay lawyers and consultants to re-write our laws [read more… and reply]

HOW THIS WORKS

This is a platform for zealous debate about LOCAL issues.

