By Amber Nolan

Key West Police arrested a man on Friday, July 6, after he allegedly fled from police and attempted – but failed – to climb a church fence.

According to reports, passersby on Simonton Street flagged down an officer due to a physical altercation that they claimed Robert Campo, 48, had with a woman. Witnesses stated that he shoved her against a concrete fence as she screamed at the top of her lungs. Several bystanders ran to assist the woman and Campo released her, but “tried to fight everyone that was there.”

Reports say he then walked in front of a pickup truck, pushed on the hood, and challenged the driver to fight him. The initial victim and passersby cleared the area, but Campo continued to try to chase them in an attempt to confront them. He also allegedly punched an unknown male in the face (but the man did not want to press charges). The report states that Campo fled the area when he spotted the patrol car with lights activated, ran to the United Methodist Church on Eaton St., and tried to jump the fence.

During transport to the Monroe County jail, reports state that Campo banged his head on the cage partition and also spit on an officer.

Campo is charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and battery on a law enforcement officer.

Note: Information in this crime report was provided by area law enforcement. Please remember that all suspects are innocent until proven guilty.

