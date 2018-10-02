Domestic violence does not discriminate by age, financial status, religious affiliation, gender identity or age. One in four women and one in seven men will experience domestic violence in their lifetime. Domestic Abuse Shelter (DAS) provides services free of charge to all victims in Monroe County, which include both emergency shelter and Outreach services.

The Domestic Abuse Shelter (DAS) will host a Domestic Violence Awareness Month Training, “Imagine a World Where Love Doesn’t Hurt”: sponsored by Ocean Reef Community Foundation (ORCF).

October is recognized as Domestic Violence Awareness Month with official proclamations by Florida Governor Rick Scott, the Monroe County Board of County Commissioners and the City of Marathon, to be presented this month.

DAS is pleased to announce a community training, “Imagine a World Where Love Doesn’t Hurt” on October 12, 2018 in Key Largo at the Holiday Inn (mm99) from 9:00 am – 5:00 pm.

This training is for adult community service providers, law enforcement and the community at large.

As well as the track provided for adults, there will be a track for youth in the community on dating violence and healthy relationships. This training is provided free and includes an awareness t-shirt, morning coffee, lunch and an afternoon snack and other giveaway items.

This training is generously sponsored by the Ocean Reef Community Foundation (ORCF) in Key Largo. Without this generous grant DAS would not be able to offer a training of this caliber to our community and our youth. There will be local, state and national trainers presenting.

To learn more about the training and to register go to https://Tinyurl.com/DASDVTRAINING. To learn more about DAS services or how you can get involved visit our website at www.DomesticAbuseShelter.org . If you need emergency services call our 24/7 hotline at 305-296-4440 or TDD at 305-296-6245. To contact our administrative offices call 305-743-5452.

Remember ”Love Shouldn’t Hurt” and that you can make a difference.