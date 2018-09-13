Hurricane Recovery Group Receives $500,000 from American Red Cross for Roofing Initiative

Over 30 homes will have repaired or replaced roofs by December 2018

On August 29, 2018, the American Red Cross awarded the Monroe County Long Term Recovery Group (LTRG) $500,000 to assist with contract fees and roofing supplies for over 30 homes affected by Hurricane Irma. Homeowners will be selected from those already registered for disaster case management with Compass 82, the United Methodist Conference, Centro Campesino and other partner agencies.

“The Monroe County Long Term Recovery Group is excited about collaborating with the Salvation Army and our disaster case management partners to bring much needed financial assistance to homeowners struggling with roofing repairs,” commented Michelle Luckett, Executive Director. “Our goal is to repair 35 homes by Christmas.”

As the tip of the spear for long term recovery efforts in the Florida Keys, the Monroe County Long Term Recovery Group (LTRG) in collaboration with numerous community organizations supports disaster recovery programs that include identifying individuals and families with unmet needs in Monroe County; providing case management in order to prioritize how those needs will be met; and delivering goods, services and funds to meet those needs.

The roofing division of Ducky Johnson will repair and/or replace the damaged roofs on properties selected by the Monroe County Long Term Recovery Group.

“The Ducky Johnson team is excited to play a role in getting these residents back in to their homes,” says Mitch Wilbanks, Ducky Johnson Project Manager, Monroe County. “We are thankful to the Monroe County Long Term Recovery Group for entrusting us to execute this project on behalf of their constituents.”

The Ducky Johnson Recovery Team is a division of Ducky Johnson, a nationally acclaimed disaster response expert.

“The name Ducky Johnson has been entrusted all over the Gulf coast and the Atlantic coast as a stable resource to get homeowners back into their homes in a more protected and better prepared fashion. Ducky Johnson brings the same reputation to recovery assistance in the Florida Keys,” says Danny McKearan, Owner, Ducky Johnson.

~~~

The Long Term Recovery Group of Monroe County, Florida was created in early 2018 in response to the challenges caused by Hurricane Irma. The mission of the organization is to provide recovery services to individuals and families affected by disasters in the Florida Keys community. The goal is to see all fellow residents fully recover from disasters. More information on the Long Tern Recovery Group can be found at monroecounty-fl.gov.